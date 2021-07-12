Crash takes out power pole, lines on E. Franklin Street in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of E. Franklin Street in Chapel Hill had to be shut down Monday morning due to a crash that took down power lines, police said.

Officers were at the scene Monday morning directing traffic away from the area of E. Franklin Street and Roosevelt Drive after a vehicle crashed into a power pole and took down the pole and lines, according to police.

The crash happened at 1 a.m., authorities said. Both the east and westbound lanes of E. Franklin Street were closed to all traffic for hours, but as of 6:30 a.m., one lane of travel in both directions on E. Franklin Street from Howell Lane to Roosevelt Drive had been reopened.

Duke Energy crews are on the scene working to repair the power pole and lines.

According to Duke Energy’s power outage map, just under 300 customers were without power Monday morning due to the crash.

According to the outage map, power is expected to be restored around 11 a.m.

It’s not known at this time when E. Franklin Street will fully reopen.

The driver was not injured in the crash, police said. Officials did not say if the driver will face any charges.