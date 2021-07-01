Section of NC-57 closed near Hillsborough following ‘very bad traffic accident,’ officials say

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of North Carolina Highway 57 is closed north of Hillsborough following what the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has called “a very bad traffic accident.”

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

According to the sheriff’s office, “law enforcement and emergency services personnel are working” the crash and there are “injuries.”

The wreck has shut down the section of N.C. 57 between Strouds Creek and Phelps roads, according to the NCDOT.

The sheriff’s office is asking drivers to avoid the area and said the “road will be closed for some time.”