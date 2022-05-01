RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid a severe thunderstorm watch for much of central North Carolina Sunday, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Northeastern Harnett, Northeastern Lee, Southwestern Wake, West-central Johnston and Eastern Chatham counties until 6:45 p.m.
One-inch hail was reported near Cedar Grove Road and Mcgown Creek Road just north of Efland in western Orange County just after 5 p.m.
Half-inch hail was reported just southeast of Hillsborough around 5:15 p.m., the National Weather Service said.
Storms are moving in from the west and are expected in the Triangle region through 9 p.m., which is when the severe thunderstorm watch is set to expire.
The hazards from the storms include damaging winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail, the National Weather Service said.
Quarter-sized hail was reported in Guilford County as a severe storm hit the eastern areas of the county around 4:20 p.m. Nickle- to quarter-sized hail was also reported as the storms moved to the east in Alamance County.
Rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible from storms Sunday evening.