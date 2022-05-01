RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid a severe thunderstorm watch for much of central North Carolina Sunday, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Northeastern Harnett, Northeastern Lee, Southwestern Wake, West-central Johnston and Eastern Chatham counties until 6:45 p.m.

One-inch hail was reported near Cedar Grove Road and Mcgown Creek Road just north of Efland in western Orange County just after 5 p.m.

Half-inch hail was reported just southeast of Hillsborough around 5:15 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

Storms are moving in from the west and are expected in the Triangle region through 9 p.m., which is when the severe thunderstorm watch is set to expire.



Hail that fell in Orange County near Efland Sunday afternoon.

The hazards from the storms include damaging winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail, the National Weather Service said.

Quarter-sized hail was reported in Guilford County as a severe storm hit the eastern areas of the county around 4:20 p.m. Nickle- to quarter-sized hail was also reported as the storms moved to the east in Alamance County.

Rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible from storms Sunday evening.