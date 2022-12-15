CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Shake Shack is opening a new shack next week in Chapel Hill.

The shack will open at 11 a.m. on Dec. 22 and will be the famed eatery’s second location in the Triangle area. The other one is in Cary at 310 Colonades Way.

The Chapel Hill shack will be at the Eastgate Crossing shopping center at 1800 E .Franklin St., Unit 40, the company said Thursday in a news release. It will offer guests both indoor and

outdoor dining options with a large outdoor covered patio.

Guests will be able to order directly at the shack or pre-order for expedited pickup via the Shack app, including a curbside pick-up options for guests on the go.

To celebrate opening day, the first 100 guests will receive a limited edition Shake Shack gift.

Opening day can also feature entertainment from local artist DJ Nevy.

Additionally, there will be a public ribbon cutting in partnership with The Chamber for a Greater Chapel Hill-Carrboro ahead of opening at 10:30 a.m.

As part of the company’s larger mission, Shake Shack will be donating $1 to PORCH Chapel Hill-Carrboro for every sandwich purchased on opening day. PORCH works to fight

hunger by mobilizing neighbors, building community, and providing fresh, healthy food.

On opening day, guests are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation to support

PORCH’s Food For Families program which provides a monthly distribution of food to around 500 families with children in the Chapel Hill/Carrboro schools. For a list of most commonly requested items, check here.

The Chapel Hill shack team is currently hiring for all levels. Those interested in joining the Chapel Hill team can apply in-person at the shack or online here.