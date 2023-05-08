CHAPEL HILL. N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police are investigating a shootout that happened outside of a McDonald’s restaurant Monday morning.

At 6:10 a.m., officers received a report of gunshots at the restaurant at 1748 Fordham Blvd., police said.

An initial investigation found that people inside two vehicles fired shots at each other. No one reported any injuries, police said.

Investigators are working to identify suspects.

An investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515 or visit https://chapelhillcrimestoppers.com