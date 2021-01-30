Gunshots fired during road rage incident in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – An investigation is underway after shots were fired during a road rage incident in Chapel Hill Saturday morning.

Police responded to a reported hit and run around 7:45 a.m. at the service road along Fordham Boulevard, near School of Rock.

Authorities say the victim reported that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while attempting to merge.

Authorities say when the victim tried to pull over to exchange information, the other driver got out and fired at least two gunshots, striking the victim’s vehicle.

The victim quickly left the scene and was not injured.

The suspect was driving a dark Oldsmobile sedan that was damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515.