HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 28-year-old woman who has been missing since Saturday afternoon.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Olivia Simone Strong is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Strong (Orange Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Strong (Orange Co. Sheriff’s Office)



She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches and 160 pounds. Strong has brown eyes and shoulder-length, black hair with red tips. She was last seen wearing dark blue jean shorts, a white T-shirt with blue sleeves and blue and white shoes.

She left her residence on Mandy Lane, just outside and slightly northeast of the Hillsborough town limits early Saturday afternoon, the alert said. Although she has been missing on several prior occasions, it is unusual for her to be away this long, the sheriff’s office said.

The length of her absence has caused increased concern for her well-being, deputies also said.

Please call 911 immediately if you see her. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call Investigator Kevin Stewart at (919) 245-2925.