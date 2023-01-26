ROUGEMONT, N.C. (WNCN) — A skunk in Orange County has tested positive for rabies, according to officials.

Orange County Animal Services said a Rougemont resident reported the skunk was “behaving strangely in an area with her dogs and other livestock.”

The resident and animals did have some exposure to the skunk, according to officials.

Officials stressed that it is important to keep your animals current on their rabies vaccination because “When there is “’a reasonable suspicion of exposure,’” a dog, cat, or ferret with a valid vaccination history must receive a booster shot within 96 hours (4 days). By contrast, an unvaccinated cat or dog must either be euthanized or quarantined for a period up to four (4) months (or six (6) months for a ferret).”

Officials said it is best to talk with your veterinarian about vaccination for your pets.