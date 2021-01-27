Small number of UNC-CH students could be disenrolled for not meeting COVID-19 Community Standards

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A small number of students at UNC-Chapel Hill could see their spring semester come to an end for failing to meet the school’s COVID-19 Community Standards.

On Jan. 6, students at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill were to sign off saying they read and understood the University’s COVID-19 Community Standards and agree to abide by them.

They were also supposed to have their correct physical address for the spring semester given to the University for contact tracing.

Failure to meet those requirements by Wednesday would lead to the student being disenrolled for the semester.

Disenrollment only removes a student from their classes from the semester – not remove them from the school overall.

As of Wednesday, UNC-CH said 238 students faced disenrollment.

The school has a student body of more than 27,000.

“We’re hopeful these individual reminders help the small number of students who haven’t completed the tasks yet to do so quickly,” UNC-CH said in a statement to CBS 17.

UNC-CH said it has actively reminded students of these requirements since December.