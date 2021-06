CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — In honor of Pride Month, the towns of Chapel Hill and Carrboro have been teaming up to host “Small Town Pride,” a local celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

With Pride Month winding down, the month’s final event — a virtual pride book club on Zoom — will be held on Monday evening.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and the discussion will center around “A World Between” by Emily Hashimoto.

You can register for the Zoom book discussion here.