Some at UNC-Chapel Hill worried about return to campus amid COVID-19

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Things looked the same in some areas but different in others as students continued moving back into the dorms Tuesday at UNC-Chapel Hill.

“Everywhere you go there’s reminders to wear your mask and socially distance, so it’s always in your head, you’re always thinking about it,” said Joshua Millspaw, an incoming freshman.

The return to campus is something some people weren’t on board with. Dozens of student leaders sent out a letter to university leaders asking for all virtual classes and to be included in discussions that impact them.

“Because at the end of the day for every life lost, for everyone that gets sick, that is not on the students, that is not on the faculty — we did not make that decision to come back here,” said Collyn Smith, a member of the undergraduate senate at UNC.

The group also says they’re not pleased with the use of campus police stationed near dorms during the return to campus.

“After everything that’s been going on around the country and globally, I think they need to listen to students and involve us in these decision making spaces,” said Smith.

There is a so-called “die in” protest against the university’s reopening plan scheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m. at South Building.

