CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County Emergency Services announced Saturday evening that some callers might have trouble reaching 911.

Chapel Hill police reported just before 7:30 p.m. that AT&T customers who use “Voice Over Internet Protocol” phone services might not be able to reach 911.

Police said AT&T is working to resolve the issue.

In the meantime, AT&T VOIP customers could call (919) 732-5063 for emergencies, according to police.

Police said that updates would be provided.