Some shaded roads slick in Orange County which received the most snow in central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Although Saturday morning’s snow was largely a bust in central North Carolina, some roads were slick and officials cautioned drivers.

Much of the Triangle saw some snow overnight, but little accumulation on roads. By noon, most of any remaining snow had melted thanks to the sun and temperatures just above freezing.

However, over in Orange County, 2 inches of snow was recorded about 2 miles northeast of Hillsborough, according to the National Weather Service.

Some shaded areas of roads in Orange County were covered in snow Saturday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The problems persisted as of 3:40 p.m., deputies reported.

A photo from the intersection of Miller and St. Marys roads near Hillsborough showed snow on the grass and pavement.

“Road deputies report many of the secondary roads are solid ice and not safe,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

A car rolled over in a wreck south of Hillsborough on Orange Grove Road, but no one was hurt, Orange County deputies said.

North Carolina DOT officials said most primary and secondary routes were clear but “still had some icy spots, particularly in shaded areas and elevated surfaces.”

The NCDOT told drivers to avoid roads or be careful as bitterly cold temperatures will create slick, icy roads and bridges across parts of North Carolina.

The most snow in the region appeared to be 3 inches in Randleman in Randolph County, according to the National Weather Service.