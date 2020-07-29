Some UNC students believe changing names of 4 campus buildings is step in right direction

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Four buildings are being renamed on UNC’s campus in Chapel Hill. The Board of Trustees voted for the change on Wednesday after the process began five years ago.

They said the people they’re named after hurt the university’s integrity.

“This is not about ruining family names. It’s about being responsible for the actions of individual men at the time,” said trustee Chuck Duckett.

UNC’s Chancellor said the four buildings were all named after people with ties to white supremacy and egregious acts. They’re Julian S. Carr, Charles B. Aycock, Josephus Daniels, and Thomas Ruffin Sr.

“If changing the name supports that notion of including others and not discriminating against others, then I’m absolutely all for it,” said rising UNC junior Hannah Ratcliff.

A few trustees said forgiving the men and moving forward would be better than renaming the buildings, but the majority decided they don’t want to honor them.

Until they choose new names, Charles B. Aycock’s building will be called Residence Hall One, Julian S. Carr’s building will be called Student Affairs Building, Josephus Daniels’ will be Student Stores Building and Thomas Ruffin Senior’s will stay in the Ruffin name for now — but only for Thomas Ruffin Jr.

The board said it needs more information about Thomas Ruffin Jr. in order to make a decision about removing his name as well.

“This is a step in the right direction, but I am not impressed yet. There’s definitely a lot more improvements UNC can make regarding white supremacy on this campus,” said UNC senior Diamond Jones.

Jones said she wants to see more Black and brown voices amplified and heard on campus, as every student deserves to feel supported.

“This college campus was built on white supremacy and slavery, and having that representation signifies and signals that students of color are heard and supported,” Jones said.

Work crews said they’ll be back Thursday morning to change out more of the buildings’ name signs.

The board also talked about having a ceremony to formally forgive the alumni and commemorate forgiveness. That’ll be discussed again at a future meeting.

