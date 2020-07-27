Some UNC students worried about COVID-19 during return to campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — As the number of COVID-19 cases are still on the rise some students at UNC-Chapel Hill are concerned if its safe to return to campus.

The university is preparing buildings for social distancing – with one-way entrances and hand sanitizer at the door.

But one student said he and other classmates have concerns about how on-campus housing will be operating at normal capacity.

They’re concerned about if the university will have enough staff to thoroughly clean the dorms and if students will have the option of taking in-person classes remotely.

“It seems to be worse now than it was when we left in March,” said Jalyn Howard, a UNC graduate student. “I don’t feel very comfortable because just thinking about how this virus progresses, we know when that many people come back in close contact with each other in those spaces that we’re probably going to see outbreaks.”

UNC says more than 1200 students have decided not to live on campus this fall and they don’t expect the dorms to be at full capacity.

Also they are working to provide an online option for more courses by the first day of school.

