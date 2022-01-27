Some wolfdogs caught in Orange County will be placed, others may be euthanized, officials say

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Orange County Animal Services said it has found a potential sanctuary for some of the wolf-dog hybrids that were caught over the summer.

The dogs had escaped an enclosure in the Cedar Grove area in July. Nine of the 12 had been caught, as of Aug. 26.

Since the wolfdogs arrived, the county’s animal services team has been working to find proper placement for them. Animal Services Director Dr. Sandra Strong contacted experts regarding the phenotype and behavior of the animals. A veterinarian board certified in zoo medicine assessed the animals, confirming that they’re consistent with wolf and dog crossbreeding, a news release said.

Animal services said it won’t allow people to adopt wolfdogs “because it would be a public danger to place these types of animals with anyone other than an experienced or licensed professional/sanctuary.”

However, it’s likely that not all will be placed and that euthanasia may be the most humane option for some of the wolfdogs. Animal services said that a board-certified veterinary behaviorist evaluated them and confirmed that long-term shelter confinement is stressful and not humane, the release said.

“Sadly, these dogs were never properly socialized as pets,” Strong said. “They are not able to be safely walked on a leash, and they cannot easily be handled for care or effective social interaction. We are trying to keep them as comfortable as possible during their stay with us, and we are providing them with enrichment that they will accept. The unfortunate reality is that the remaining wolfdogs cannot continue to stay in the shelter. Shelter housing, especially for larger unsocialized animals like these wolfdogs, does not provide an acceptable long-term quality of life and is not in line with good animal welfare practices.”

Wolfdogs are not legal to own in Orange County.