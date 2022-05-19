CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The South Orange Rescue Squad is donating one ambulance to teach Chapel Hill High School students who want to be EMTs.

The high school held a ceremony Thursday where the rescue squad handed over the keys and title for the new ambulance. It said it used the truck to train hundreds of EMTs over the years and now, the truck will be used by an even younger group of future EMTs.

Chapel Hill High School’s students will learn how to answer calls, respond to scenes and work with patients in the back of the ambulance.

“It puts them in that environment, that mindset that this isn’t just a classroom. (Like) ‘I’m in back of an actual ambulance’,” David Stossmeister, the EMT teacher at Chapel Hill High School, said.

The school tells CBS 17 it’ll start teaching students how to drive the truck next week and they’ll start doing full training in the ambulance during the fall.