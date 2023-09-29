CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Police at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill say they’re investigating thefts of electric scooters from multiple locations across campus.

The university issued an Alert Carolina Friday to put the campus on notice.

According to UNC police, multiple electric scooters were stolen between Sept. 14 and Sept. 25.

They said the scooters were taken near the following locations on campus:

Carmichael Residence Hall

Morrison Residence Hall

Joyner Residence Hall

Granville Towers South

Phillips Hall

Graham Memorial Hall

Investigators said they are not ruling out the possibility that the incidents are related.

No further information was released.

The thefts remain under investigation.

UNC police recommend using a U-lock to secure scooters whenever possible.

They also remind scooter owners that they’re required to park their scooters in parking areas designated specifically for their vehicles and to register their scooters with UNC Transportation and Parking, as this aids in the recovery of lost or stolen vehicles. Click here for more information.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call 911 or UNC Police. The UNC Police Department is available 24 hours a day by calling 911 in an emergency or 919-962-8100 for non-emergency assistance.

Officers say they are also available in person at the Public Safety Building located at 285 Manning Drive.