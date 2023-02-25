Chapel Hill Fire Department photo showcases one of their Carolina blue engines.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is injured after an apartment complex fire broke out Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

On Saturday at 3:26 p.m., the Chapel Hill Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 411 Flemington Road.

Officials say the sprinkler system put out the fire and likely prevented further damage to the apartment complex.

One resident of the affected apartment unit was taken to the hospital for treatment. The Chapel Hill Fire Department responded with 14 firefighters with assistance from Chapel Hill Police and Orange County Emergency Services.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no other information is available.