RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Chapel Hill will receive nearly a grant of $300,000 from a state agency to reduce air pollution from diesel vehicles.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality on Friday announced $1.4 million in grants for projects to cut air pollution.

Chapel Hill was awarded a grant of $297,400 to replace a diesel refuse truck with an electric one and to pay for associated infrastructure. The agency says the project will eliminate greenhouse gas emissions and about one-third of a ton of lifetime NOx emissions that are associated with an internal-combustion engine.

The agency also awarded Cumberland County Solid Waste a total of $183,950 to replace one diesel excavator and one diesel grader with equipment that it says will cut lifetime NOx emissions by nearly 4½ tons.