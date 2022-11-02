Barry Cozart, 59, stands with his winnings check at ottery headquarters in Raleigh. (Courtesy NC Education Lottery)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a typical Tuesday morning at Barry Cozart’s kitchen table when he checked the winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s $1 billion drawing.

It was that moment that his $3 ticket investment turned into a whopping $150,000 return. As luck had it, his Power Play ticket matched four of the white ball numbers and the Powerball.

Cozart, a 59-year-old helicopter pilot, immediately yelled to his wife who he said was on a work conference call upstairs.

“She kept saying ‘Are you serious, are you serious?!” Cozart laughed. “I finally convinced her.”

Cozart is no stranger to the game, and when the Powerball reaches more that $100 million, he usually starts to buy his tickets.

“I’m still in shock,” he said as he claimed his prize money on Tuesday.

Typically, matching the four numbers plus the Powerball wins the ticket holder $50,000, but the prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X Power Play multiplier hit, according to a spokesperson from the NC Education Lottery.

After the multiplier and the subtracting of required taxes, Cozart took home $106,516.

Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing will be for a $1.2 billion jackpot, or $596.7 million in cash. This jackpot ranks as the second highest in Powerball’s history and the fourth highest jackpot in U.S. history. Here’s how to play.