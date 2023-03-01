CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A pig that was loose in Orange County has found a new home.

County officials said his story comes with a warning about the challenges of pig ownership.

Ricky smiling at his new home (Jackson Gillette/CBS 17)

When you meet Ricky the pot-bellied pig, it’s hard to ignore his size.

“Living in a house or a very small enclosure is not going to be ideal for him. He’s also very social, as are most pigs, as are all pigs,” Anna O’Neal said, the founder and primary caretaker of the Jenna and Friends Animal Sanctuary outside of Chapel Hill.

It’s the reason Ricky moved to the Jenna and Friends Animal Sanctuary, where he has a lot of space to roam.

When CBS 17 asked Ricky if he likes his new home, he responded with a happy “oink.”

Ricky’s story

Photo of Ricky when he was loose (Orange County Animal Services)

Just a few weeks ago, Ricky was loose in Efland, where he led Orange County Animal Services on a clever chase.

“People started taking pictures and people started seeing him in the woods and were like ‘Oh my God, there’s a loose pig!’” O’Neal said.

They later caught him and found his owner, who wasn’t able to take him back.

A problem for pet pigs

Ricky’s story is just one example of how ownership isn’t always ‘pig-ture perfect.’

Experts said many pigs will end up in this situation.

“Families are simply not educated on pet pig care. They usually get piglets when they’re little, but they grow and mature into fairly large pets,” Alesja Daehnrich said, the co-founder and executive director of Blind Spot Animals Sanctuary in Rougemont, that also houses pigs.

Pot-bellied pigs can grow to Ricky’s size or even bigger, which is why farms or sanctuaries are much better environments for them.

However, when people adopt before doing their research, those farms and sanctuaries said it becomes overwhelming for them.

“You’d be surprised at all the emails I get constantly of people trying to dump their animals, or, in the case of Ricky, he’s the third pig that was just running loose,” O’Neal told CBS 17.

She said a lot of pigs need to be rescued from these situations.

How you know if you’re ~really~ ready to adopt

O’Neal said it’s important to find out if you’re really ready to adopt a pig before you seal the deal.

The first thing is to avoid going through breeders, because she said most of them are notorious for giving misinformation and really just want money.

She also said some of them will malnourish pigs to keep them smaller.

Instead, O’Neal said prospective adopters should visit a sanctuary like Jenna and Friends Animal Sanctuary or Blind Spot Animal Sanctuary.

Once there, she said they will be happy to let you meet the pigs in person and show you around to see if pig ownership is a good fit for you.

