Street closures planned in downtown Chapel Hill for installation of colorful crosswalks

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – We have a traffic alert for drivers in Chapel Hill.

There will be lane closures and delays on E. Rosemary and Church streets Wednesday and Thursday so crews can install colorful crosswalks.

The work will take place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. One lane in each direction will be closed during the installation. Flaggers will help direct traffic in both directions.

Colorful crosswalks are being installed across Chapel Hill as part of a project that began in 2016 (Photo: Town of Chapel Hill)

Painted crosswalks were installed in 2016 and 2017 at several locations in downtown Chapel Hill.

According to the town, the goal is to enhance the “walkable nature of the town.” Artists were commissioned to incorporate history and culture.

