CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard South near Perkins Drive was closed after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle, the Chapel Hill Police Department said just before 11 p.m.

The road has since reopened as of midnight, a CBS 17 crew at the scene confirmed.

Police say Southbound Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was closed and traffic was diverted onto Perkins Drive.

Officers said Thomas Filter, 61, of Chapel Hill died at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.