HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tuesday at Orange High School started normal but with extra security, Principal Jason Johnson said in a note to students’ families.

This came one day after a student reported being assaulted by another, Johnson said.

The suspect was identified and detained, but the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as a criminal matter, the principal said.

The victim said they felt a blow to the back of their head during a late afternoon class change, Johnson said. The school’s nursing staff evaluated the victim and contacted emergency medical services.

A letter to families was also sent out Monday after the assault was reported: