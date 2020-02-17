CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student was arrested for possessing a gun that was seen on a social media posting, the school said Monday.
The incident happened Sunday after UNC campus police received an anonymous tip from “someone who had seen the weapon on social media,” according to a news release from UNC police.
The suspect was living in a residence hall on campus, police said.
“UNC Police responded immediately and took the suspect into custody,” the news release said.
Police said they also removed the gun from campus.
The suspect, who was not named, is now banned from the campus.
The investigation into the matter is still underway, according to police.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Student charged, gun found in UNC dorm following social media posting
- Florida woman arrested for stabbing child in back with pocket knife, deputies say
- Funding approved for new $193 million Cary indoor sports complex
- Durham duo sentenced in Orange County home invasion and attack on elderly couple
- Mother calls 911 for formula; police come to her rescue
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now