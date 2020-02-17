Student charged, gun found in UNC dorm following social media posting

CHAPEL HILL, NC – OCTOBER 04: A general view of the Bell Tower on the campus of the North Carolina Tar Heels before their game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Kenan Stadium on October 4, 2014 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student was arrested for possessing a gun that was seen on a social media posting, the school said Monday.

The incident happened Sunday after UNC campus police received an anonymous tip from “someone who had seen the weapon on social media,” according to a news release from UNC police.

The suspect was living in a residence hall on campus, police said.

“UNC Police responded immediately and took the suspect into custody,” the news release said.

Police said they also removed the gun from campus.

The suspect, who was not named, is now banned from the campus.

The investigation into the matter is still underway, according to police.

