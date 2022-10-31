CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Whether or not colleges and universities across the country will be able to use race as a factor for admissions, remains to be seen.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments from two cases about affirmative action for most of the day Monday.

They spent three hours just on the UNC-Chapel Hill case.

There’s still no resolution.

Typically, after hearing oral arguments, the justices go into a conference room and come up with a preliminary decision. After that, a draft opinion is made.

It could be months until a decision is made.

On Monday, against the bright orange leaves on the Chapel Hill campus, the colors of race took the spotlight.

“Race is a factor, like it affects your opportunities. You can’t just say ‘I’m blind to it,'” said UNC senior Zoe Tallmadge. “This is historically an institution where people of color were not allowed. I think giving them a more fair chance, in order to come to the university, is really important.”

Tallmadge was concerned that nearly 300 miles away from campus, Supreme Court justices could change her school’s admission policies that look at race and ethnicity as a major factor in decisions.

These are policies UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said he’s proud of.

“Today was about the value of diversity. It’s a fundamental value important to our mission,” he said. “This is about building and bringing a class, every year, of students at Carolina that will go on to become civic leaders, who we’re going to count on to protect the democracy that’s been threatened at times.”

Guskiewicz added that he sees the importance every day of diversity and race being one of the factors in the university’s “holistic” admissions process.

Currently, 65% of the student population at UNC Chapel Hill identifies as White or Caucasian.

Ten percent identify as Black or African-American, and 10% identify as Hispanic or Latino. Asian or Asian-American students make up 22% of the population.

A highly debated topic

A recent Pew Research Poll indicated that 74% of Americans do not think race and ethnicity should be considered in the admissions process for colleges.

Some students on campus feel the same way.

“Everybody should get a fair shot. Affirmative action says that no, some people will be advantaged and other people will be disadvantaged based on the color of their skin,” said Jacob James.

He thinks there should be a way to promote equality, without looking at someone’s skin color.

“Race was an important consideration in somebody’s character at the beginning of the nation,” explained James. “It was wrong then, and it’s wrong now.”

Other students believe there’s a need for affirmative action due to early educational inequalities, and told CBS17 that’s an area that should be focused on, too.

“Schools are set up so that wealthier neighborhoods get more money, so they have better teachers and more resources to get people better education,” added Tallmadge.

“It’s really, really easy to get a higher test score based on how much prep you have. I paid a couple thousand dollars for my SAT prep, which is a position a lot of people aren’t in,” said junior Patrick Kaper-Barcelata. “Why don’t we look at need, or income level, or poverty.”