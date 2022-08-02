CARRBORO, N.C.(WNCN) – The Carrboro Police Department says they have made an arrest in a shooting that began as an arugement.

Police said they were called to the areas of Jones Ferry Road and Davie Road just before 7 p.m. on July 18. Investigators said an argument escalated to someone shooting from one vehicle into another.

On Monday, police arrested and charged Gregory Elijah Wilson, Sr., 40, of Durham, with several crimes including five felonies.

Wilson faces charges of:

Felony discharge weapon into occupied property (2 counts)

Felony possession of firearm by felon

Assault with a deadly weapon (3 counts)

Discharge a firearm within the city limits

Police said more charges are expected. Wilson is currently at the Orange County Jail under a $25,000 bond.

Carrboro police said he had a criminal history dating back to 1998. His most recent conviction was in 2016 for a 2014 shooting in Durham. Carrboro police said he was released in December 2021.

The police department thanked the Durham Police Department and the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office for their help.