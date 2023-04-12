CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested in connection to a targeted shooting near UNC-Chapel Hill, the university said Wednesday.

University officials said Ronnell Canion was arrested for the shooting on April 2 that injured one person.

They said he was taken to the Durham County Jail and was transferred to the Orange County Jail.

On April 2 around 2 p.m., the Chapel Hill Police Department said they responded to a report of a victim with a gunshot wound at a residence in the 1500 block of Mason Farm Road.

UNC Police said the incident “appeared to be targeted” but there was no indication of a threat to the campus community.

The victim is not affiliated with UNC-Chapel Hill, according to police.

The property where the shooting happened is not on the main part of campus. Police said the property is owned by the University and is leased through a real estate company.

UNC police said Mason Farm Road was closed between Fordham Boulevard and Oteys Road while officers investigated.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was provided.

