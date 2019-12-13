Suspect causes several crashes as he flees DEA operation in Chapel Hill

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man attempting to flee from a DEA operation in Chapel Hill crashed into multiple vehicles and caused several other crashes during his attempted getaway, Orange County officials said.

On Thursday, the Drug Enforcement Administration, along with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, were taking part in an anti-drug operation in a parking lot along Sage Road near Highway 15/501.

Two suspects were taken into custody but a third took off, the sheriff’s office said.

That suspect plowed into two vehicles and then caused other crashes as he drove from the scene.

The suspect jumped from the car and ran following the final crash but was apprehended three-quarters of a mile from the scene.

The suspects are all in the Orange County Detention Center under $2.5 million secured bonds each.

They will appear in court Friday at 2 p.m.

Jose Gilberto Anzaldo Gonzalez, 25, is charged with two counts of trafficking in heroin, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, maintaining a vehicle for keeping and selling a controlled substance, conspiring to traffic in heroin, and possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver heroin.

Jose Isabel Anzaldo Gonzalez, 24, is charged with conspiring to traffic in heroin.

Everardo Herrera Lara, 29, also faces a charge for conspiring to traffic in heroin.

