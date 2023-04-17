CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC Police are investigating a student assault that happened Sunday evening.

On Sunday at 6:30 p.m., UNC Police received a CrimeStoppers report that a male subject assaulted a female student at the intersection of Raleigh Street and South Road. Police said the assault happened at 6 p.m. and the suspect chased her toward the Frank Porter Graham Student Union.

The suspect has not been caught. Police describe him as a man in his 20s or 30s with dark hair and a dark beard. He was wearing dark colored pants and a yellow puffer jacket. The suspect was last seen walking east from the Union toward Hooker Fields.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call 911 or UNC Police. The UNC Police Department is available 24 hours a day by calling 911 in an emergency or 919-962-8100 for non-emergency assistance. Officers are also available in person at the Public Safety Building located at 285 Manning Drive.