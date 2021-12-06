Suspect cuts off car on Carborro exit ramp before getting out to shoot at vehicle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police in Carrboro have released new information on two shootings in the town over the weekend. They say the shootings are unrelated.

The Carrboro Police Department said the first shooting happened in the parking lot of Carrboro Plaza on Saturday just after 7:30 p.m. When police showed up, they found one person with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to UNC Hospital and treated.

Police said the shooting victim and the suspect were involved in an “altercation” when the shooter pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

The suspect then ran off.

As they were leaving, police said, a third person with the victim shot at the suspect. At least one of bullets hit a car belonging to someone unrelated to this incident.

No one was injured by this third person’s gun.

The second shooting happened near NC 54 and Jones Ferry Road on Sunday around 6:00 p.m.

Police said the victims were driving on Highway 54 when they started to exit at Jones Ferry Road.

The victims told police another vehicle overtook them and stopped in front of them on the exit ramp.

The victims say someone came out of that car fired his gun at the victim’s car. The suspect got back into their vehicle and left the scene.

No one was injured.

Police don’t have a motive for the shooting.