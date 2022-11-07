HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The suspect in the murders of two teenagers in Orange County has been named as Issiah Ross, a 17-year-old from Mebane, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday morning.

Court documents showed on Monday that Ross will be transferred out of Juvenile Court and into Superior Court where he will be tried as an adult on Nov. 15. He is currently being held without bond.

The two teenagers killed, Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were found shot dead on Sept. 18 by two ATV riders on a trail off of Buckhorn Road in western Orange County, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The court documents also showed further detail into the indictment of Ross on the two counts of first-degree murder.

The documents stated Ross “willfully and feloniously did of malice aforethought kill and murder” both Woods and Clark.

A juvenile petition was announced by authorities on Sept. 20 when it was filed against Ross for two counts of first-degree murder. Ross was later taken into custody on Oct. 5 and has since appeared in court on Oct 18.

A press conference update from Sheriff Charles Blackwood and Assistant District Attorney Jeff Nieman is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

