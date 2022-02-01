Suspect stole cash, guns, tools from Orange County homes, businesses, sheriff’s office says

ROUGEMONT, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham County man faces a series of charges after deputies say he was responsible for breaking into several Orange County homes and businesses in December and January.

Brandon Howell, 32, was arrested in late January by members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in connection with break-ins in the areas of Caldwell and Rougemont.

Investigators said Howell stole cash, tools, a motor, guns, a truck, and several scanners used in automotive diagnostics during the break-ins.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Howell has been linked to several similar crimes in neighboring jurisdictions.

Howell will face additional charges and a second suspect is facing charges, as well.

He faces four counts of breaking and entering, four counts of larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of injury to personal property, two counts of larceny of a firearm, one charge of larceny of a motor vehicle, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Howell is being held at the Orange County Detention Center under an $85,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7

Anyone with additional information about Howell or these crimes is asked to contact Investigator Borland at 919-245-2915.