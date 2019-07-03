Suspect tells Chapel Hill bank teller ‘this is a hold-up,’ leaves with money, officials say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Chapel Hill police are asking for help identifying the suspect in a Tuesday bank robbery, according to a news release from the Town of Chapel Hill.

The release said the man walked into the State Employees Credit Union on Pittsboro Street, told the teller “this is a hold-up,” and left the bank with “an undisclosed amount of money.”

He did not use any weapons during the robbery, but police ask people not to approach him.

“Call 911 and give a description of where he is and what direction he is headed,” the release said.

The man, who is about 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, was wearing a gray, baggy, long-sleeve button-up shirt, dark grey hat, khaki pants, and dark shoes. He has gray, scruffy facial hair, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Peterman at 919-968-2760 or dpeterman@townofchapelhill.org, or call CrimeStoppers at 919-942-7515.

