CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify suspects that stole a go-kart and trailer between July 15 and 16.

Sheriffs say that someone stole a privately owned enclosed trailer and go-kart on the grounds of the Chapel Hill Wesleyan Church on Sunrise Road.

Deputies say the items were stolen between 11 p.m. July 15 and 7 p.m. July 16.

If you have any information, contact Investigator Nazworth at 919-245-2960.