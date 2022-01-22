Suspects with firearm rob student at ‘Little Frat Court’ near UNC-Chapel Hill, officials say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said that no one was injured during an armed robbery near the UNC-Chapel Hill campus Saturday night.

The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. near West Cameron Avenue and Pittsboro Street, according to UNC officials and Chapel Hill police.

A student was the victim in the robbery, according to UNC officials.

The suspects in the robbery at “Little Frat Court” used a firearm, according to Chapel Hill police and a statement from UNC.

The suspects are two males, “one wearing a lime green face mask and one wearing an orange face mask,” the statement from UNC officials said. No other information was released.

The area is not on the UNC campus.