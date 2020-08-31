Photo released after pedestrian hit, injured by SUV in Chapel Hill, police say

Chapel Hill police said this is the SUV involved in the crash with the pedestrian. Photo from Chapel Hill police.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run collision with a vehicle in Chapel Hill Sunday evening, police say.

The incident was reported just before 6:10 p.m. on Old Durham Road near Scarlett Drive, according to a news release from Chapel Hill police.

The driver of a silver or gray SUV fled the scene after hitting the pedestrian, police said. Police later released an image of the SUV they said was involved in the incident.

The pedestrian was taken to UNC Hospitals for treatment, but the victim’s condition was not available Sunday night.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 911 or the Orange County Communications Center at 919-732-5063.

