HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Thursday, deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office charged an 18-year-old after he was accused of making a series of social media posts threatening violence at an Orange County high school, deputies say.

Deputies arrested Kenyon Cameron of Chapel Hill and charged him with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.

According to deputies, authorities received reports from multiple people about a live feed social media threat towards Cedar Ridge High School. During an initial investigation, officials could not find evidence of the specific post.

Personnel with the Orange County School and Orange County Sheriff’s Office continued to investigate the situation after receiving other tips on the “See Something, Say Something” app, officials say.

By Thursday, officials had collected multiple social media posts made by Cameron which elevated concern for the safety of the school community.

Cameron turned himself into the magistrates’ office and is currently being held in the Orange County Detention Center under a secured bond. He will appear in court on Friday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.

As a precaution, the Sheriff’s Office will provide increased law enforcement presence at the high school on Friday, officials say.