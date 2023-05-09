CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen died Tuesday from injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle crash after being airlifted to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill on Monday, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said.

NCDPS said Nicholas Wayne Palma’s Ford Mustang traveled off Southern High School Road in Alamance County to the right, overcorrected, reentered the roadway, traveled off the road to the left and hit a tree a little after 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

Officials said the road was closed for approximately one hour for an investigation and to airlift Palma from the scene.

So far, investigators said they believe speed is a factor, but no further information has been released.