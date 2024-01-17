CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old has been arrested Wednesday after a shooting on Christmas Eve in Carrboro that left another teenager with life-threatening injuries.

Around 3:11 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2023, Carrboro police responded to a shooting at 200 NC 54. Police said they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot and was suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transferred to UNC Chapel Hill Hospital and remains under medical care.

Police said after an investigation, they identified the suspect as Daniel Cruz Rivera, 19, of Durham. Officials said initial attempts to locate Cruz Rivera were unsuccessful.

Cruz Rivera was eventually located and arrested in Durham by the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Taskforce.

He is currently in the Durham County Jail under no bond.

If you have information on this shooting, please contact Investigator E. Velazquez with the

Carrboro Police Department 919-918-7413.