CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager drowned in a Chapel Hill lake Thursday afternoon, town officials said Friday.

The incident was reported around 2:20 p.m. at Eastwood Lake near South Lakeshore Drive and Markham Drive, according to a news release from Chapel Hill spokesman Alex Carrasquillo.

The victim Christian Poteat, 18, was treated at the scene and then taken to UNC Hospital where he died, the news release said.

“Based on numerous witness accounts, we do not believe the drowning to be suspicious,” Carrasquillo said in the news release.

Eastwood Lake is a private lake, Carrasquillo added.

No other information was released.