Teen girl missing for 3 days returns to Orange County home, deputies say

Jessica Shambley in a photo from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say that a missing teenage girl has returned home safely after vanishing last week.

The 16-year-old girl was last seen Thursday morning leaving her Orange County high school.

Jessica Shambley, who lives in Efland, was last spotted while leaving Cedar Ridge High School in a silver 2012 Ford hatchback.

“Those who know her are concerned for her welfare,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said at the time in a news release.

Sunday night, deputies issued a brief statement on Twitter about Jessica.

“Jessica Shambley returned home this evening. Thank you for all the concern and assistance spreading the word,” the statement said.

No other information was released.