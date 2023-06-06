HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hillsborough police have arrested a teen after a shooting Saturday night that left another teen with serious injuries.

Cedric Lamont Watson Jr., 18, of Mebane, was taken into custody Monday by officers with assistance from the Orange County Sherriff’s Office.

Watson Jr. was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm in town limits.

On Saturday a little before midnight, officers responded to a report of someone being shot in the 500 block of Riddle Avenue.

Once they arrived, officers saw a block party of about 200 people happening. According to police, they then found a 17-year-old victim who had been shot in the back.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Watson is being held on a $600,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this incident please call investigator Van St. Paul at 919-296-9533 or leave anonymous crime tips at 919-296-9555.