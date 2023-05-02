NCDOT image of I-85 south of where the wrecks took place Saturday.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Temporary closures for a portion of I-85 North and I-40 East where they split in Orange County. The N.C. Department of Transportation said the closures are part of the ongoing effort to widen I-40.

Contractors will shift traffic into a new, temporary pattern, NCDOT said.

From 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, contractors plan to close the right lane of I-85 North/I-40 East near the split. One of the two lanes of the exit for I-40 East will remain open to traffic, NCDOT said.

Overnight Friday, a second lane of I-85 North/I-40 East will close around midnight. All lanes are scheduled to reopen to traffic by 7 a.m. on Saturday. NCDOT said one of the two lanes of the exit for I-40 East will remain open to traffic during this time.

The I-40 Widening Project aims to improve safety and congestion. The state hopes it can help provide continuity between the existing eight-lane section at the beginning of the project at I-85 and the six-lane section at the end of the project at the Durham County line.

The state expects daily commuters between points west of I-85 and U.S. 15/501 will experience fewer delays.

Drivers are urged to remain cautious and alert throughout the work zone.