CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cheese Shop’s founders and co-owners announced the forthcoming opening of their first standalone retail store and new cheese bar.

The shop will expand its current operation from just 80 square feet in Carrboro’s Glasshalfull restaurant to 1,800 square feet at 100B Brewer Lane in the Carolina Car Wash Building, according to a news release. It will join Belltree Cocktail Club in that the space.

The expanded shop is scheduled to open in summer 2024. The current location will remain open until fall 2024.

The new location will have an extensive menu of cheese plates, sandwiches, soups, salads, and provisions, the release stated. It will also have a 15-seat cheese bar dedicated to special meals, events, and tastings.

The new Cheese Shop location is scheduled to open in summer 2024. (Stacey Sprenz)

The store, which opened in March, will feature provisions, wine, beer, and gifts, as well as, a setting for classes.

The Cheese Shop is the only cut-to-order artisan cheese destination in the Triangle area — and one of the few in the Southeast, according to the release.

“Opening our first standalone location is a dream realized for us,” said Stevie Webb, co-Founder and head cheesemonger of The Cheese Shop. “It’s not just about expanding our business; it’s about creating a haven for cheese lovers where people can explore, savor, and celebrate the rich world of artisanal cheeses.”

The current store is open Wednesday-Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.