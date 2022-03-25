CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Every year, March Madness shows us that fans make up a key part of college basketball.

But, one Tar Heel fan has taken that dedication to the next level for five and a half decades.

Although she’s never been in the spotlight while watching from the side, Linda Woodard has been there for every era of UNC basketball since the 1960s, rarely missing a game in 56 years.

“I know it’s over 600, it may be over 650,” Woodard said. “There’s so many great players and so many great games in each decade.”

Woodard went to UNC-Chapel Hill in the late 1960s, she even played on a pre-title IX UNC women’s basketball team, at a time when women’s sporting events received little to no attention.

“We played for the love of the game and not for glory,” Woodard said. “If 25 people showed up, that would be amazing.”

This UNC superfan now helps organize alumni to show up for send-off and welcome events for both the men’s and women’s teams — win or lose.

“It’s just part of who I am and part of what I love doing,” Woodard said.

But she gives more than just her fandom to the school.

After working for more than 30 years at UNC Hospital labs, Woodard now volunteers at the UNC Cancer Center, connecting her two passions: patients and players.

“If I’ve got a relative in Texas with cancer, or I’ve got a good friend in Seattle with cancer, I’m not going to be able to help them, so I trust that somebody, somewhere is doing what I’m doing,” Woodard said. “What I do is for the people I can’t.”