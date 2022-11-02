ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — 911 calls released Wednesday gave a glimpse into the horror a father and son endured during a road-rage incident Monday evening on Halloween.

In one of the calls, the father of the 4-year-old victim, 27-year-old Gerrell Long, can be heard telling the dispatcher that “someone is following” him. He then goes on to say, “they just shot at me.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Kelly Long, 41, a county employee, was the one shooting at the Longs. Neither men are related to one another.

About a minute later, Gerrell tells the dispatcher that he has no idea why the suspect is following him, then adds, “maybe it was from when he stopped right in front of my face.” He then states that the suspect started shooting again.

Mayhem begins after about another 30 seconds when the father does not answer the dispatcher’s question about the suspect’s vehicle and instead begins yelling “Oh! Oh my god! Oh no no no no no! I need help! Please help me!” It is unclear what Gerrell Long was referring to.



He is then able to give a description of the suspect’s vehicle as a gray Jeep.

Around the 4:14 mark of the call, Gerrell Long tells the dispatcher that his vehicle has bullet holes in it.

His four-year-old son was grazed by a bullet, the sheriff’s office said.

Another 911 call came from a woman who said she was in her vehicle, in a dark gray Jeep Patriot, with her husband when they were rear-ended by a silver Chevy Malibu and that the driver had fled.

The Sheriff’s Office included this call in the request for the 911 calls made by CBS 17.

In the 911 call with Gerrell Long, he can be heard telling the dispatcher that he’s driving a silver Malibu.

Kelly Long is charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon to kill.

On Tuesday, he faced a judge for the first time where his initial $50,000 bond was increased.

“Given the seriousness of this case, and what occurred with a firearm and an infant, I am going to increase your bond to $100,000. I’m very concerned with the safety of the community,” the judge said.

Kelly Long’s next expected court date is Monday.