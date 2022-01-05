They’re back! Dancing pediatricians at UNC Children’s Hospital create new dance video for 2022

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 30 physicians got together for the second year in a row to create an uplifting dance video to say hello to 2022.

Led by pediatric oncologist Dr. Stuart Gold, the doctors gathered together for around four hours on a weekend to film the video.

The goal of the video was to celebrate and thank all the frontline health heroes who provide care at UNC Children’s Hospital.

This year’s video, titled “Great Because We Have Each Other,” is set to the song “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire.

According to a hospital press release, UNC pediatrician Dr. Kenya McNeal-Trice and her daughters helped create the choreography.

This year’s video is a follow-up to last year’s popular video that was set to a Whitney Houston classic.

“We thought last year was rough, but this year was even rougher,” Gold said. “We wanted to make people smile again. I was worried we couldn’t top last year, but I think this one was even better.”

A note at the end of this year’s video says that “Everyone of age on set was fully vaccinated.”