Thief may have hopped on transit bus after Chapel Hill bank robbery, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill officials said Friday that a man may have taken a bus to flee a bank robbery scene earlier in the day.

The incident was reported just before 4:10 p.m. at State Employee’s Credit Union on Elliott Road, according to a news release.

“The suspect entered the bank and demanded money,” the Chapel Hill police news release said.

Police said the man did not display a weapon and that he managed to get “an undisclosed amount of cash.”

After the robbery, the thief left the bank on foot in the direction of Whole Foods, according to police.

This is the second robbery at a State Employee’s Credit Union this week after the location along Pittsboro Street was targeted on Tuesday.

“The suspect also may have boarded a transit bus in the area of Elliott Road and East Franklin Street,” the news release said.

The suspect is a man in his early 60s, about 5-feet-10 inches tall, and weighs around 180 pounds. He was wearing a light-colored polo shirt and a light-colored baseball cap at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Investigator Peterman at 919-968-2760 or dpeterman@townofchapelhill.org. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.

